Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,880 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $2,572,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.52. 817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,898. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $161.36 and a one year high of $288.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

