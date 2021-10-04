Joshua Levine Sells 15,741 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,741 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $62,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of Accuray stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00.

Shares of ARAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. 766,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $366.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Accuray by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 24.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Accuray by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accuray by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

