JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.00 ($49.41) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.65 ($47.83).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

