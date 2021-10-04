JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $152.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,372,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of iShares Gold Trust worth $152,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

