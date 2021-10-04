JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $169.80 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 121.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $169,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICVT opened at $100.58 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84.

