JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.01% of Kilroy Realty worth $163,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

