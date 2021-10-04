JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $159.95 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,058,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.78% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FYBR opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.93. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

