JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,780 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.74% of NorthWestern worth $147,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 331,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $8,166,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

