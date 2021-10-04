JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.30% of Woodward worth $179,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Woodward by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Woodward by 20.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Woodward by 19.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $117.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.95. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.