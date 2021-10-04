JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Profund Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 709,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $166.33. The stock had a trading volume of 413,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632,024. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.09 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $497.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

