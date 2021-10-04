JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of CNH Industrial worth $146,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after buying an additional 5,428,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 3,069,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after buying an additional 2,558,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $16.82 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

