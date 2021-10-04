JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,716 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.59% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $164,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,590,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,608,000 after buying an additional 236,107 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 332,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after buying an additional 229,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,400,000 after buying an additional 192,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.