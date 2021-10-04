JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 128,660 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.54% of John Bean Technologies worth $160,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $143.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $161.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

