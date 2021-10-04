JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 150,384 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.43% of Wintrust Financial worth $148,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 160,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of WTFC opened at $82.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

