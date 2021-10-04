JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 356,957 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,957 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.46% of Boyd Gaming worth $169,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $1,352,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 55.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

