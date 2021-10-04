JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading Down 3.4%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 649 ($8.48) and last traded at GBX 650 ($8.49). 461,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 299,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 673 ($8.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 103.57 and a quick ratio of 103.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 665.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 645.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.05.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

