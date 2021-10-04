JSF Financial LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $7.17 on Monday, reaching $269.80. 183,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,479. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.89 and its 200-day moving average is $268.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

