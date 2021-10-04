JSF Financial LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,730,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $85.71 on Monday, reaching $2,645.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,784.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,495.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

