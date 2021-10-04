JSF Financial LLC Sells 12,400 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

JSF Financial LLC decreased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for approximately 1.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 46,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,224. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.