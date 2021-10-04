JSF Financial LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 40,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,269,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.