Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,239.52 or 0.08620967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00278348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00114214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

