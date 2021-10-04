JulSwap (JULD) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $713,944.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00101544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00140470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.11 or 0.99525601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.00 or 0.07016372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,748 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

