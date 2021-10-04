JustBet Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,067.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00101561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,666.41 or 0.99859657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.17 or 0.06997546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.