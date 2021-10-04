Kadena (KDA) Market Cap Tops $277.91 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $277.91 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00064429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00100963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.16 or 1.00024300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.59 or 0.06936205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,594,024 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.