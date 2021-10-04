Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.76

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 4438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

KLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Kaltura alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.