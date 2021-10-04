KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 10,000 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 310,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,679. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $419.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,848 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 959,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 650,992 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 283,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

