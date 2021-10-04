Karen M. Anderson Sells 1,859 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 403,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,343. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mimecast by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 323,238 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Mimecast by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 113,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

