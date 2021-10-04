Karyn Smith Sells 465 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25.

TWLO stock traded down $11.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.22. 2,017,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,681. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.95 and a 200-day moving average of $354.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

