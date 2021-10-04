Katalyo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,233.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $65,233.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00141081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.31 or 1.00258882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.94 or 0.06858240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.