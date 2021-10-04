Kava.io Price Tops $5.62 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00133841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.82 or 0.00494442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars.

