Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 29.0% in September

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.74. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

