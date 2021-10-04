KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 470.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.38. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

