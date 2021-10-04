KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 470.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.38. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49.
KBC Group Company Profile
