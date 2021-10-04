KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Decreased by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 548,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208,916 shares during the period. KBR accounts for about 3.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of KBR worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in KBR by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.60. 4,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,602. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.