Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
KOYJF opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Kemira Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
