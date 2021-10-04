Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $35.28 on Monday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 118.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 98,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward raised its holdings in Kennametal by 7,689.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward now owns 15,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Tinicum Inc grew its position in Kennametal by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 471,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kennametal by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

