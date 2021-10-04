Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $41.96

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.96, but opened at $38.35. Kenon shares last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Get Kenon alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth $15,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth approximately $134,144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.