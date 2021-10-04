Kepos Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCYPU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCYPU) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,978 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $116,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCYPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.