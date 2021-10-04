KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.78 on Monday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

