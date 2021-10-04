KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,608,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,465,000 after acquiring an additional 263,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

