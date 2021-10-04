Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Creative Planning increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $165.42 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.