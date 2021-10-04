KickToken Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $11.58 million and $1.29 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.09 or 0.00885102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00115140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,491,075,513 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

