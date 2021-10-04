Kineko (KKO) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $36,784.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kineko has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00101626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00140623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,631.08 or 0.99865037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.04 or 0.07034290 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,809 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.