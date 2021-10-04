Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Reaches $0.0037

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $368,377.97 and $812,511.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 69.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00063089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00097990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00139302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,116.93 or 1.00145755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.12 or 0.06808219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

