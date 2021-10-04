Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after buying an additional 208,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 70,909 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,760,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

