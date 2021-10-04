KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 75,010 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 16.4% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.36% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $123,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after purchasing an additional 903,560 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

