Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Hits $83.62 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $83.62 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.23 or 0.00414560 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

