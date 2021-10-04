Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.25% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $169,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.16 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.