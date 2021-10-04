Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBEVF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 54,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,261. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Koios Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Get Koios Beverage alerts:

Koios Beverage Company Profile

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.