Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBEVF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 54,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,261. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Koios Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
Koios Beverage Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.