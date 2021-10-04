Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KOJAF stock remained flat at $$24.62 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Danske cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

