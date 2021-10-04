Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

KKPNY opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

